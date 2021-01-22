Friday, January 22nd: Friday fashion and bloopers

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
NC police officer found unconscious, later dies
Clinic at UNC’s Friday Center vaccinating 900 a day
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Video
A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Snow falls at Hyco Lake in Person County; some flakes seen in Triangle
Video
Top Stories
NASA scientist discusses global temperatures and weather extremes
Video
2020 ties for the warmest year on record, according to NASA
Video
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Snow falls in Roxboro, Holly Springs; most areas of Triangle get rain
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Video
Top Stories
Tillis introduces bill to honor Capitol police officer, former Ft. Bragg soldier Eugene Goodman with highest civilian honor
Video
Top Stories
$1 billion Mega Millions prize a result of long odds, slow sales
Video
Biden signs executive orders on stimulus checks, food stamps and minimum wage
Video
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit; 1,000+ jobs to be cut, company says
Video
‘The Simpsons’ yet again made eerily accurate predictions – this time about Inauguration Day
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Speculation over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 or not at all?
Top Stories
Cavaliers ship Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for draft pick
NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
NFL draft early entry list has 3 national title-winning QBs
Beckham says Neville hired as coach on merit, not friendship
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, January 22nd: Friday fashion and bloopers
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:35 PM EST
Trending Stories
Haven’t received your second stimulus payment? Here’s how to trace it
Video
North Carolina increases SNAP benefits because of pandemic; clients say it’s not enough
Video
North Carolinians wait for unemployment benefits as state, feds implement new law
Video
Biden signs executive orders on stimulus checks, food stamps and minimum wage
Video
Former Make-A-Wish CEO, wife of Wake Forest asst. basketball coach arrested on theft charges
Fayetteville VA begins giving COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic
Video
Man dies after being shot while in his car at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall, police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories