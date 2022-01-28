Friday, January 28th: Kick off Black History Month this weekend with virtual event; Ease the home-buying process with Union Home Mortgage

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Residents of Durham and Orange counties will be able to pick up free N95 masks beginning next week.

In Orange County, free N95 masks can be picked up at the Orange County Public Library, located at 137 E. Margaret Lane in Hillsborough, and Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, located at 110 W. Main Street in Carrboro. Both distribution sites will begin operating Monday. The library site will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.