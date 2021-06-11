Friday, June 11th : Depot District Music Fest Returns; “Sweet Tooth” Comes to Netflix

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Biden nominee’s link to 1989 logging sabotage blasted by GOP
Trial begins for Marine accused in soldier’s hazing death
NC State researchers see plant experiments blast off to ISS
Gallery
Darnella Frazier, teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder, wins special Pulitzer award
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Why a vaccine lottery can make ‘cents’ for North Carolina
Top Stories
More COVID-19 deaths have already been reported in 2021 than in all of 2020
Video
Top Stories
NCDHHS’ COVID-19 vaccine portal registration
Perfect March Madness bracket? Struck by lightning? How do odds for NC’s vaccine lottery compare
Video
Hospitals across U.S. are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
CDC plans ’emergency meeting” on rare heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
More storms Friday before humidity relief this weekend
Video
Top Stories
How to watch the annular partial solar eclipse
Video
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Darnella Frazier, teen who filmed George Floyd’s murder, wins special Pulitzer award
Video
Top Stories
Biden returns $2 billion in funds Trump had diverted from Pentagon to use for border wall
Video
Top Stories
Price of used cars in the Triangle continue to rise by the thousands
More COVID-19 deaths have already been reported in 2021 than in all of 2020
Video
Raleigh man tried to smuggle $4,000 worth of crack into jail in his anus, sheriff says
Video
Gov. Cooper’s new executive order extends NC’s state of emergency declaration
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Booing of anti-racism gesture reinforces need to take a knee
Top Stories
Bears sign first-round pick Fields to 4-year deal
Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
Citing misogyny, Aussie swimmer pulls out of Olympic trials
Tsitsipas tops Zverev in 5 at French Open for 1st Slam final
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, June 11th : Depot District Music Fest Returns; “Sweet Tooth” Comes to Netflix
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jun 11, 2021 / 03:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2021 / 03:54 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Raleigh man tried to smuggle $4,000 worth of crack into jail in his anus, sheriff says
Video
Gov. Cooper’s new executive order extends NC’s state of emergency declaration
Video
Woman arrested in Vance County with 150,000 doses of heroin
Video
CDC plans ’emergency meeting” on rare heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccines
Video
You should change your passwords as 8.5 billion of them have been leaked online
Video
Arrest made after 26-year-old man shot to death in Fayetteville, police say
Video
Woman says 911 operator helped her save her husband, calls on Durham to address operator shortage
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories