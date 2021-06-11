Friday, June 11th : Depot District Music Fest Returns; “Sweet Tooth” Comes to Netflix

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manningshould be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.”