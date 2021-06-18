Friday, June 18th: A Juneteenth Celebration You Can Enjoy from the Comfort of Your Home

HONOLULU (AP) — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the Honolulu Police Department for the fatal shooting of a Black man as various versions of what led to the death continue to emerge.

“Lindani Myeni’s killing is yet another sensational racialization and criminalization of an innocent unarmed black man at the hands of police not following the law and proper police procedures,” Sharpton said in a statement Thursday.