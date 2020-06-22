Friday, June 19th : Braswell Family Farms works to keep NC fed

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Top Stories
Italy, Germany, US seek Libya cease-fire after Egypt threat
Viggo Mortensen’s career to be honored by Spanish festival
Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 while hiking with parents
Snow cone shop taking heat over ‘Burning Noose’ flavor
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Some roads closed as flash flood warning expires for parts of Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe counties
Video
Top Stories
Flood warning issued for Nash, Franklin counties and part of Warren County
Video
Amid water rescues, flash flood warnings issued for counties south of Raleigh
Video
City official says Fayetteville neighborhood that regularly floods was left off map several years ago
Video
Get ready for beautiful sunsets: Saharan dust heading to US by next week
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
CDC to make updated recommendation on masks
Video
Top Stories
Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage
Video
Top Stories
Disney outlines reopening plan for its 4 Florida theme parks
Video
Family visits loved one at Raleigh nursing home window on Father’s Day amid COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC down after a week of record-high numbers
Video
Wake County Sheetz worker tests positive for COVID-19, store will not close
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Snow cone shop taking heat over ‘Burning Noose’ flavor
Video
Top Stories
Newspaper investigates after running full-page ad claiming nuclear attack by Islam on Nashville
Video
Top Stories
‘Problematic’ Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from New York City museum
Video
Confederate monument outside Pitt County Courthouse removed overnight
Video
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?
Video
Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for $6 million
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 while hiking with parents
Top Stories
Zanardi stable but not ready to be brought out of coma
Slow starts, few home comforts: Early themes in EPL restart
F1 announces new initiative to tackle racism and inequality
Coric becomes 2nd tennis player to test positive for virus
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, June 19th : Braswell Family Farms works to keep NC fed
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:23 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2020 / 09:23 AM EDT
Trending Stories
9 shot, 2 dead, 5 hit by vehicles during Charlotte Juneteenth/Father’s Day party, police say
Video
NC man found dead after jumping in lake, vanishing
Video
Man dies following downtown Raleigh shooting Sunday evening
Video
4th man now charged with murder in deadly Rocky Mount shooting last month
Video
Fayetteville police ask for help finding 2 in alleged attempted child abduction
Video