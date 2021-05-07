Friday, May 7th: One-on-One with John Grisham; Teach Kids to Harness the Power of Positive Energy

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards
Highway Patrol looking for driver of white SUV who hit and killed Robeson County woman
Video
Three-hour Carteret County standoff ends after suspect shoots himself; man transported to hospital
Gallery
Belarus leader bristles at criminal complaint in Germany
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
List of locations in Wake County administering COVID-19 vaccine – May 3
Top Stories
Pfizer officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
Top Stories
15-year-old Illinois girl dies from COVID-19 two days after testing positive
Video
From free food to free beer, incentives being offered for you to get your COVID-19 shot
Video
Wake County students no longer required to wear masks outdoors
Video
Biden supports waiving COVID vaccine patent rights
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Top Stories
Scattered storms this afternoon with another cold front
Video
Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area
Live
NC State researcher says new science will help predict hurricane season 18 months in advance
Video
The Miracle League of the Triangle brings smiles on and off the field
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
11-year-old girl dies trying to save her puppies from house fire at Florida RV resort, family says
Video
Top Stories
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
Video
Top Stories
2-year-old rescued from storm drain in Winston-Salem
Video
Ohio babysitter charged with abuse of toddler after parents place hidden camera
Video
‘Mad’ zebra captured after being ‘tased’ in Tennessee
Video
Man charged in fatal Rocky Mount hit-and-run involving Smart car, police say
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Mickelson 11 shots worse, still in the mix at Quail Hollow
Top Stories
AP source: No cutting players because they are unvaccinated
Baseball’s Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown
Wilson good to go after injury, eager to move on from dustup
US, Britain/Ireland teams hit by stomach bug at Walker Cup
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, May 7th: One-on-One with John Grisham; Teach Kids to Harness the Power of Positive Energy
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 02:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 02:41 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Man carjacked by pair in Durham, forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs, police say
Video
Remains of Sampson County man missing since 2019 located, 21-year-old charged with murder
Video
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Video
NCCU featured in famed novelist John Grisham’s latest bestselling book
Video
GRAPHIC: Video showing deadly ambush of US soldiers in Niger raises new questions
Video
Triangle vaccine providers ready to vaccinate kids 12-15 years old when FDA gives the go-ahead
Video
3 shot at Fayetteville strip club following ‘disturbance,’ police say
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories