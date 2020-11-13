Friday, November 13th: Durham BBQ business spotlighted on Discovery Channel, Showing kindness on World Kindness Day

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Section of I-95 in Johnston County will be replaced after heavy rains, NCDOT sas
Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody
Video
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
Woman whose dad died from COVID blasts governor for travel
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Dozens require rescuing from homes, cars as rain brings flooding to Selma
Video
Top Stories
Johnston County among school districts moving classes online Friday due to heavy rain, flooding
Video
At least 20 people rescued from flooded campground in NC
Video
Man electrocuted in standing water at his Florida home
Video
VIDEO: TV crew safe after section of NC bridge collapses live on-air
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody
Video
Top Stories
Search resumes for baby, adult missing after North Carolina campground flooded
Video
Top Stories
More Wake County regional libraries set to reopen with strict safety precautions in place
Video
Clean up from deadly floods in Alexander County could take months
Video
North Carolina voter turnout hits 75 percent
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Software developers are needed in NC
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Top Stories
Two Pac-12 football games canceled as virus problems linger
Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Gooden gets year probation for New Jersey drug charge
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, November 13th: Durham BBQ business spotlighted on Discovery Channel, Showing kindness on World Kindness Day
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 03:38 PM EST
Sponsored Content
When Should You Call For A Free Roof Inspection?
Find out how these psychiatrists are helping patients holistically
Video
Managing your Mental Health in a Pandemic
Video
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Man, woman killed, girl hospitalized after home invasion at Fayetteville mobile home park, police say
Video
NC woman kills boyfriend, injures his sister in double shooting, police say
11-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in Rolesville
Video
President Trump wins North Carolina, CBS News says
Video
71-year-old woman faces prostitution charge after undercover operation at spa in SC town