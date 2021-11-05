Friday, November 5th: Local Jewelry Maker Turns Hobby into Booming Business; Add the Newest ‘Frozen’-Inspired Toys to Your Holiday Shopping Lists

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A driver who hit and killed two men while they were standing in the driveway of a home near Sunset Beach has been sentenced to at least 21 years in prison

On Friday, Dakota Reiswig pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for a collision that resulted in the deaths of Robert Winslow, of Cary, and Mint Greene, of Ocean Isle Beach.