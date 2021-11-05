Friday, November 5th: Local Jewelry Maker Turns Hobby into Booming Business; Add the Newest ‘Frozen’-Inspired Toys to Your Holiday Shopping Lists

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: How the Arbery trial got a nearly all-white jury
NC driver sentenced to 21 years for killing 2 who were standing outside Sunset Beach home
Deputies use drone with infrared to bust man with meth after 10-mile chase in Sampson County, officials say
Multiple bomb threats reported at Yale University; local residents urged to stay clear of area
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
‘A success story’: After slow start, here’s how vaccine rates for NC’s Latinos improved drastically
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips to 4%, lowest since July
Top Stories
Pfizer's COVID pill cut death, hospital risk by 89%
Video
About 2 months in, 74% of employees in Durham Public Schools fully vaccinated
Video
Large Triangle employers begin preparations for vaccine, testing mandates
Video
Two Texas children mistakenly given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Freezing temps depart, but coastal low arrives with weekend rain for central NC
Top Stories
Reflecting on the importance of sleep as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday
Freezing temps possible Friday morning in the Triangle
Video
Freeze warnings, frost advisories in place for Friday morning in central NC
Video
Duke researchers use land differences to improve weather models
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Parents arrested after child born amid trash, drugs
Video
Top Stories
2nd-grader suspended 38 times over mask mandate
Video
Top Stories
The NC Zoo is getting worldwide recognition for their conservation efforts
Video
Llama on the lam! Authorities in multiple NC counties seeking fugitive llama after 2nd escape
Video
Coach K, Emily K Center opens 7,500-square foot expansion with ribbon cutting
Video
Fights, guns, and allegations of sex assault at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have parents worried
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Peterson savoring chance at playing in NFL again with Titans
Top Stories
Dusty Baker gets contract from Houston Astros for 2022
Sam Darnold officially questionable ahead of Sunday’s clash vs New England
NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry
Hundreds of thousands fans celebrate Braves title in parade
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, November 5th: Local Jewelry Maker Turns Hobby into Booming Business; Add the Newest ‘Frozen’-Inspired Toys to Your Holiday Shopping Lists
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 04:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 04:26 PM EDT
Trending Stories
‘I’m innocent’: NC Central employee charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from university
Video
‘Enchanting’ 350-acre NC horse farm last listed for $8 million set for auction next week
How much could weekly COVID-19 testing cost you out of pocket in the Triangle?
Video
87-year-old NC woman charged with killing man after running him over on shoulder of road
Video
Woman shot in parking lot in Durham, police say
Fact check: Report questioning Pfizer trial shouldn’t undermine confidence in vaccines
Video
Witness describes ‘gruesome’ scene after extended closure on NC highway
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories