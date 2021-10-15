Friday, October 15th: Mouth-Watering New Food at The NC State Fair; Dr. Ian Smith Shares Tips on Staying Healthy during Cold & Flu Season

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
NC State Fair
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Camp Lejeune marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism
Dozens of rattlesnakes removed from underneath California woman’s home
Video
Teen girl burned after student sets fire on NC school bus; police investigating
Video
Multi-billon dollar NC school funding case goes before judge next week amid budget negotiations
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals dips below 2,100; case average hits 2-month low
Top Stories
Mixing vaccines for boosters could produce higher antibody response, new study shows
Video
Top Stories
NC State Fair attendees – including Gov. Cooper – show varying levels of concern for pandemic
Video
Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug – but not for COVID-19
FDA panel endorses half-dose booster of Moderna vaccine
Video
White House urges states to prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11 for COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
La Niña ‘to emerge shortly,’ NOAA says. Here’s what it means for winter
Video
Top Stories
What is a solar storm, and did one impact Earth this week?
Video
How recent warm temperatures are impacting fall colors in North Carolina
Video
Look up! Orionid Meteor Shower going on now
Why sporting events must delay play due to lightning
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man dead following shooting with deputies in South Carolina
Video
Top Stories
La Niña ‘to emerge shortly,’ NOAA says. Here’s what it means for winter
Video
Top Stories
A car? A bus? A train? Oh my. We’re just trying to help you get into the NC State Fair
Video
Blue Jackets pay tribute to Matiss Kivlenieks before season opener
Video
Raleigh man drives himself to hospital following attempted robbery, gunshot to foot
Video
Mixing vaccines for boosters could produce higher antibody response, new study shows
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
McCaffrey to miss third straight game with hamstring injury
Top Stories
Trick or treat: Browns’ Garrett spooking QBs for Halloween
Ski racer Shiffrin eyes 5-event Olympics after 3 last time
Stearns says Brewers don’t know cause of Yelich’s struggles
South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday, October 15th: Mouth-Watering New Food at The NC State Fair; Dr. Ian Smith Shares Tips on Staying Healthy during Cold & Flu Season
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 15, 2021 / 02:51 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2021 / 02:51 PM EDT
Trending Stories
NC State Fair attendees – including Gov. Cooper – show varying levels of concern for pandemic
Video
NC State Fair staple looks to hang his hat after 40 years
Video
SC elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Woman missing for months as cannibalism rumors swirl; image of partially nude caged woman found
Video
‘He’s a hero’: Edgecombe County sheriff describes actions of deputy stabbed in line of duty
Video
Still no end in sight for NC budget negotiations
Video
White House Christmas tree to be cut from NC farm
Click here for full list of trending stories