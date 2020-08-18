Monday, August 17th : Keep your pets safe during the hot summer months

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Thousands crowd together at Wuhan pool party while not wearing masks
Hundreds of UNC students move out of dorms, others stuck in quarantine
Video
Many show support for man attacked, left for dead in Moore County parking lot
Video
Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 12: What’s happening in the Atlantic & a look back at Hurricanes Dennis & Floyd
Top Stories
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for storms Monday
Video
Flash flood warning extended for Harnett County
Video
Tropical Storm Kyle forms in Atlantic; earliest ‘K’ named storm on record
Video
‘Looks a lot worse than it is’ – low pressure over eastern NC could become tropical system
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Hundreds of UNC students move out of dorms, others stuck in quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Many show support for man attacked, left for dead in Moore County parking lot
Video
Top Stories
Police identify woman hit, killed by car along major road in Fayetteville
Video
UNC-CH students say they were ‘left in the dark’ over COVID-19 concerns
Video
City of Raleigh cancels several events through end of year
Video
Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 says Trump was his ‘only pre-existing condition’
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Butler, Dragic help Heat pull away to beat Pacers in Game 1
Top Stories
Hart’s 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win
Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s dad to be paroled
‘Social distance ambassadors’ to monitor players at US Open
Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, August 17th : Keep your pets safe during the hot summer months
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Aug 18, 2020 / 12:50 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2020 / 12:51 PM EDT
Sponsored Content
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
NC State reports 42 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff
150,000+ Duke Energy customers could be eligible for disconnection for unpaid bills
Video
‘SAVE THE POST OFFICE!,’ tweets President Trump amid recent USPS controversy
Video
10-year-old girl’s mother murdered during online class as teacher witnesses confrontation
Video
Raleigh man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
Video