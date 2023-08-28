CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Amber Freeman
Posted: Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 / 11:30 AM EDT
If you’ve had your eye on a Stanley tumbler, now is your time to move — the brand’s summer clearance sale features steep discounts on popular products.
We evaluated both the i3+ EVO and i4+ EVO in the BestReviews Testing Lab. Here’s what we discovered.
While iRobot focuses on making robotic cleaners, Dyson has a wider portfolio. So, which brand is better when it comes to robot vacuums?