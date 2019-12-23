Monday, December 23rd : Last Minute Shopping & Travel Advice

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
After a recent drop in temperatures, NC Aquarium takes in sea turtles
Investigators sift through debris at deadly Las Vegas fire
Nash County BBQ restaurant set to reopen following salmonella outbreak
Girl finds cry for help from Chinese prison laborers inside Christmas card
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Friday Fur-cast
Top Stories
December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
18 students escape minutes before tornado destroys Louisiana school
December 17: Low Severe Threat Today
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Both drivers charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old boy
Top Stories
NC day care closes abruptly after owner is sued for 4 months in back rent
Top Stories
Man charged in Glenwood Avenue shooting that left 2 seriously injured, Raleigh police say
A year after being shot, Raleigh officer’s recovery is ‘beyond wildest dreams’
Woman robbed by armed man while getting out of car on Raleigh street, police say
Veteran, father injured in workplace accident comes out of coma just in time for holidays
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving Cowboys
Top Stories
Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed
AP Source: Indians, 2B Hernandez agree on 1-year contract
Plays of the year: 2019 had a flair for the dramatic
UConn moves to No. 1 in AP Women’s basketball poll
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Monday, December 23rd : Last Minute Shopping & Travel Advice
My Carolina Videos
by:
Joanna Heims
Posted:
Dec 23, 2019 / 01:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2019 / 01:28 PM EST
Trending Stories
Deputies execute search warrant in case of missing Hope Mills woman
Massive fire destroys popular waterfront restaurant at NC coast
Both drivers charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old boy
Boy missing for over 2 years found in closet of child pornography suspect
High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps