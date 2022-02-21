Monday, February 21st: A Closer Look at Our 4pm Newscast with Angela & Rod; Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Reacher’ with Alan Ritchson

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police continue to investigate a shooting that left two young men dead, and two others injured at an apartment complex on East Cornwallis Road on Saturday morning.

Aaron Bailey and Elijah Everette, both 25, were shot and killed inside an apartment at Cadence at RTP in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to Durham police.