Monday, January 11th: Dancing into competition season in the triangle; teaching kids emotion management

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Man seen in viral photos carrying zip ties during Capitol assault turned in by ex-wife
Video
NC elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19
Traffic safety advocates pushing NC to raise minimum driving age, among other laws
Video
Chapel Hill Wegmans announces opening day; seeks to hire 120 part time jobs
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems
Video
Top Stories
Snow falls in Roxboro, Holly Springs; most areas of Triangle get rain
Video
Snow looking more likely Friday in Central NC, but little accumulation expected
Video
Weather app says Christmas snow, Wes says no
Video
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man seen in viral photos carrying zip ties during Capitol assault turned in by ex-wife
Video
Top Stories
Traffic safety advocates pushing NC to raise minimum driving age, among other laws
Video
Top Stories
Chapel Hill Wegmans announces opening day; seeks to hire 120 part time jobs
Video
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Video
State Department website glitch claims Trump presidency ended today
Video
1 arrested after woman injured in possible stabbing in Virginia
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Milbury out, Babcock in for NHL broadcasts on NBC
Top Stories
Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach
Francisco Lindor all smiles after trade from Indians to Mets
No. 25 Washington St earns 1st ranking in women’s AP Top 25
NBA calls off 2 more games over virus-related concerns
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, January 11th: Dancing into competition season in the triangle; teaching kids emotion management
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 11, 2021 / 03:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2021 / 03:40 PM EST
Trending Stories
Army investigates Fort Bragg officer’s involvement in DC rally
Video
Space discovery: FM radio signal found coming from Jupiter moon
Video
Former NC Supreme Court justice told Trump that Pence could overturn election, reports say
Video
State Department website glitch claims Trump presidency ended today
Video
Trump tweet threatening prison time for those who protest at federal buildings resurfaces amid Capitol Hill chaos
Video
Fayetteville removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Market House
Video
Police seek suspect after Mercedes carjacked at gunpoint in Fayetteville
Click here for full list of trending stories