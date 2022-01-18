Monday, January 17th: The Young and the Restless Moves to 12:30pm; Give Back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights
Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in same day
Video
5 children rescued after going missing in NC creek on inflatable boat
Gallery
Man wanted for 5 years on child sex charges taken into custody in Harnett County
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Hong Kong will cull 2,000 animals after hamsters in pet store get COVID-19
Top Stories
Does omicron cause smell or taste loss?
Video
Top Stories
NC man still battles COVID symptoms 16 months later; will omicron create as many ‘long COVID’ cases?
Video
Preparing for the ‘endemic’ stage of COVID-19: What this looks like
Video
UNC Health emergency departments no longer giving COVID tests to the asymptomatic
Video
Breaking down the winners, losers of the COVID booster push in NC
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Potential for several inches of snow for central NC later this week
Video
Top Stories
Totals for snow, sleet, and freezing rain in central NC
Video
Thousands still without power in Moore County more than 24 hours after winter storms
Video
Central NC school districts delay, cancel school Tuesday over road conditions following Sunday’s winter storms
Video
Cold arctic air coming, so also some snow
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in same day
Video
Top Stories
Guinea pigs survive Marshall Fire, days in freezing cold
Video
Top Stories
Looking for a side hustle? Raleigh is the 3rd best city in the country
Video
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump ‘is done’
Video
Potential for several inches of snow for central NC later this week
Video
Missing Virginia woman felt 'uncomfortable' before disappearance, sister says
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Women’s hockey league to increase salary cap, add 2 teams
Top Stories
Murray’s first playoff start a nightmare for Cardinals
Dr. J on NBA life in 1980s: Standing on shoulders of giants
LeBron scores 25 as Lakers end three-game skid, beat Jazz
The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, January 17th: The Young and the Restless Moves to 12:30pm; Give Back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 18, 2022 / 08:35 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2022 / 08:35 AM EST
Trending Stories
Potential for several inches of snow for central NC later this week
Video
Young woman dead, 4 children injured in DWI head-on crash in Youngsville, troopers say
Video
Hope Mills man dies after head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say
Video
Western NC snowfall totals
Witness of semi truck’s dramatic crash off Durham bridge says he was ‘shaken’ by what he saw
Video
Another round of wintry weather heading to central NC later this week
Video
Tractor-trailer falls from Durham overpass during wintry weather
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories