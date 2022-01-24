Monday, January 24th: Melissa Claire Egan Reflects on Days in Chapel Hill; Get Creative with Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian teenager on Monday killed his 65-year old neighbor to revenge the shooting death of his father 13 years ago, according to police and local media.

Police said a 17-year-old in the village of Manati, 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana, shot dead a 65-year old man “for suspected revenge motives.” Local media, Balkanweb.com news media portal, reported that Florian Pervathi handed himself in to police afterward.