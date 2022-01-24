Monday, January 24th: Melissa Claire Egan Reflects on Days in Chapel Hill; Get Creative with Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Police say Albanian, 17, kills neighbor in family blood feud
Child dies after apartment building fire in suburban Denver
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity
Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Records in percent positive, count of patients in hospitals; weekend case count hits 77,000
Top Stories
Mako Medical opens new COVID testing site in Garner
Video
Top Stories
Can Ivermectin actually work against COVID-19? Duke doctors hope to settle debate over horse-deworming drug
Health insurers are still paying for ivermectin
NM governor becomes substitute amid teacher shortage
Video
Ice potential delays Monday opening of 5 Wake County COVID-19 testing sites
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Despite winter weather clearing, NC school districts announce Monday closings, delays
Video
Top Stories
Central NC folks send in photos of fun in the snow
Video
‘You should expect every road to be covered.’ Master Trooper Chris Knox talks NC road conditions
Video
Snow moves out, slippery roads and cold temperatures here to stay
Video
Snowplow overturns in Moore County during winter storm
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Big tech: Next target of D.C. lawmakers
Video
Top Stories
13-year-old’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools
Video
Top Stories
SC police make arrest in fatal Sunday shooting, ID female victim
Video
Russian invasion ‘would trigger swift, severe’ US response
Video
Blind and deaf dog hoping for the perfect family after a year with Triangle rescue group
Video
Triangle restaurants lament 2nd straight weekend hampered by winter weather
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years
Top Stories
‘Squib kick’ would not have helped Buffalo defeat the Chiefs
NFL overtime rules questioned again after Bills loss
Video
Ortiz, Clemens, Bonds to be close calls for Hall of Fame
Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, January 24th: Melissa Claire Egan Reflects on Days in Chapel Hill; Get Creative with Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 01:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2022 / 01:17 PM EST
Trending Stories
Despite winter weather clearing, NC school districts announce Monday closings, delays
Video
35-year-old shot dead during fight over car crash in Sampson County, deputies say
2 bodies found inside southwest Raleigh home
Can Ivermectin actually work against COVID-19? Duke doctors hope to settle debate over horse-deworming drug
‘Squib kick’ would not have helped Buffalo defeat the Chiefs
2nd resident of small NC town hits multi-million dollar lottery in the same week
Video
Investigation underway after fatal wrong-way crash in NC
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories