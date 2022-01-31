Monday, January 31st: Protect your home this winter with Harbeck Roofing; Get the grime out of your carpets with Zerorez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing new criticism for shedding his face mask, rekindling a politically sensitive issue that has shadowed the Democratic governor since he was caught without a face covering at a private 2020 party that defied his own pandemic safety orders.

The latest scrutiny came after basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with the governor at NFC championship game Sunday at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles — both beaming smiles without masks.