Monday, July 26th: Important Safety Tips from Bravo’s Captain Sandy; Find Success at Work Post-Pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After word spread on social media that Tiffany Brand was searching for her late brother’s surfboard, a man has reached out to Tiffany to get her brother’s prized possession back in her hands.

A Wilmington man saw WECT’s story and reached out to Tiffany on Facebook, saying he’s been surfing on the board shaped by Tiffany’s brother DJ for about three years. The man said it is his favorite board, and is happy to return it free of charge.