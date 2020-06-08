Monday, June 8th : Special Birthday Celebrations, Save Big on New Floors

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Hungarian government launches coronavirus questionnaire
Minneapolis reform plan would require insurance for officers
Gov. Cooper says he’s pushing for schools to reopen in the fall
Video
Russia charges plant director in Arctic diesel fuel spill
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain, flooding, water spouts seen as Tropical Storm Cristobal nears landfall
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Your hurricane preparedness kit should include items needed to protect against COVID-19
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
NC reports 1,000+ COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations reach record high
Video
Top Stories
NC lawmakers to announce changes to bill that would reopen gyms, fitness centers
Video
Top Stories
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free
Wake County to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents in Wendell
Video
More than 900 new cases of COVID-19 in NC, total surpasses 35,000
Video
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC Saturday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper says he’s pushing for schools to reopen in the fall
Video
Top Stories
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion
Video
Top Stories
Criminals stealing billions of dollars in unemployment benefits
Video
Search team finds body of missing kayaker in Wayne County
Video
Bond set at $1M for ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death
Video
U.S. Marine veteran stands outside in the heat for hours with the words ‘I can’t breathe’ taped over his mouth
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NC high school sports allowed to resume with restrictions
Video
Top Stories
AP sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
NFL gives teams planner for total reopening of facilities
Müller the chef serves up title-winning assists for Bayern
NC high school sports allowed to resume June 15, NCHSAA says
Video
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, June 8th : Special Birthday Celebrations, Save Big on New Floors
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jun 8, 2020 / 02:52 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2020 / 02:53 PM EDT
Trending Stories
NC speedway attracts thousands after calling gathering a ‘protest’
Video
Officials warn against boarding recent shipwreck at Outer Banks
Video
Gov. Cooper says he’s pushing for schools to reopen in the fall
Video
Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
Video
Mom arrested after ‘disturbing’ video surfaces of child assault, Cumberland County officials say