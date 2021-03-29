Monday, March 29th: Make Easter Shopping & Dinner a Breeze; Tips to Tackle Bedtime with Toddlers

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town
UNC, WSSU and Wake Forest students to participate in trial to test vaccine effectiveness among college students
Video
At least 11 more states to open virus vaccines to all adults
Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years, NASA assures
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Bright & dry today, storms back on Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for areas south and east of Triangle
Video
Some without power after severe storms hit central NC; another round forecast for Sunday
Video
Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC
Video
Explaining SPC categories and what they mean for you
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
UNC, WSSU and Wake Forest students to participate in trial to test vaccine effectiveness among college students
Video
Top Stories
Pelosi taps D.C. National Guard commander to be next House sergeant-at-arms
Video
Top Stories
More than 50 million Americans now fully vaccinated
Video
A national coronavirus ‘vaccine passport’ may be in the works
Video
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he owns an AR-15 to protect himself from ‘gangs’ in the case of a ‘natural disaster’
Video
Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway
Live
Sports
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB to relax virus protocols when 85% on field vaccinated
Top Stories
Truex routs Bristol field on dirt to win his 1st Truck race
Barty goes distance, tops Azarenka to reach Miami quarters
What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs
Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce 2021 staff
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, March 29th: Make Easter Shopping & Dinner a Breeze; Tips to Tackle Bedtime with Toddlers
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 03:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 03:28 PM EDT
Trending Stories
$1,400 checks aren’t the only form of financial help in the stimulus bill
Video
Body of 5-year-old recovered from Neuse River; search ongoing for dad
Video
What are your chances of catching COVID-19 after getting vaccinated? A new study measures that risk
Video
Man killed by wrong-way driver in Johnston County, Highway Patrol says
Video
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County
Video
After 30+ years, Durham restaurant closes doors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Locations administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wake County – week of March 22
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories