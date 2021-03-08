Monday, March 8th: Meeting the Voices of Spongebob; Fun Toy Fair Comes to My Carolina

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial
NC Republicans working on next steps in push to reopen schools to more students
Stimulus update: Who will get a check? And for how much?
Person shot in the leg during ‘family dispute’ in Chesterfield elementary school parking lot, officials say
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: The difference between a Tornado Watch and Warning
Video
Top Stories
Dry week ahead with a warming trend
Video
Earlier start to hurricane season? NOAA debates starting future Atlantic seasons in May
Video
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Person shot in the leg during ‘family dispute’ in Chesterfield elementary school parking lot, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Wegmans scratches plans to build Cary store
Video
Top Stories
‘Holy grail’: Researchers see promise in COVID-19 pill treatment
Video
Sons of Confederate Veterans sues NCDOT for decision to remove battle flag from license plates
Video
Suspect in double shooting at Roanoke Rapids Walmart turns self in, police say
Video
Allergies or COVID-19? How to tell the difference
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Rays OF Arozarena, Pirates 3B Hayes among MLB’s top rookies
Top Stories
All-Stars, Iowa cornfield, Arenado return spice MLB schedule
Former Duke stars show out for NBA’s All-Star Weekend highlighting HBCUs
Gallery
Stanford climbs to No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25 behind UConn
Djokovic breaks Federer’s record for most weeks as ATP No. 1
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, March 8th: Meeting the Voices of Spongebob; Fun Toy Fair Comes to My Carolina
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 03:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 03:05 PM EST
Trending Stories
19-year-old found dead after running multiple blocks after being shot, Fayetteville police say
Video
Franklin County detention officer charged in ‘elaborate scheme’ to provide drugs to inmates
Video
Fayetteville man arrested after guns, bulletproof vest, drugs seized at DUI checkpoint
Man forced into Durham apartment by 3 armed women, robbed of cash, phone, police say
Video
Chase hit 120 mph before Wake County crash critically injured woman; 2 lbs of pot found, officials say
Video
Fayetteville man arrested in 2009 cold case rape
Video
Wegmans scratches plans to build Cary store
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories