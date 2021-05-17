Monday, May 17th: Thomas Rhett Coming to Raleigh; Shaun T Talks New Dance Workout

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Do I still have to wear a mask? What about kids?
New law makes SC death row inmates choose between electric chair or firing squad
Mom denies killing her 2 children with meat cleaver during Arizona court appearance
Video
NC toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash, driver charged
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Not sure if a store requires a mask? Here’s a list of local businesses and their mask policies
Video
Top Stories
President Biden announces US will export 20M vaccine doses abroad
Video
Top Stories
76-year-old with COVID-19 wakes up moments before cremation in India: reports
Video
Target drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
Video
Raleigh grocery shoppers have mixed reactions on lifted mask mandate
Video
Triangle vaccine providers seek to make process comfortable, efficient for teens and families
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Summer heat arrives this week in central North Carolina
Video
Top Stories
ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wayne County, parts of Sampson, Harnett and Johnston counties
Video
1st named storm in Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season could develop this weekend
Video
Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area
Live
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Mom denies killing her 2 children with meat cleaver during Arizona court appearance
Video
Top Stories
Video shows driver hitting spike strip after stealing SUV with baby inside in Asheboro, police say
Video
Top Stories
Actor Ricky Schroder confronts Costco employee over mask policy in caught-on-video altercation
Video
‘Tiger King’ seeking pardon after he says he is showing signs of cancer
Video
‘Unruly’ passenger faces $52,500 fine as FAA announces new penalties
Video
Not sure if a store requires a mask? Here’s a list of local businesses and their mask policies
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain
Top Stories
Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal
Injuries likely to impact quality of play in NBA postseason
The Latest: New York City Marathon coming back in November
Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, May 17th: Thomas Rhett Coming to Raleigh; Shaun T Talks New Dance Workout
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Raleigh grocery shoppers have mixed reactions on lifted mask mandate
Video
Gas shortage causing fuel prices to surge in North Carolina, AAA says
Video
Not sure if a store requires a mask? Here’s a list of local businesses and their mask policies
Video
NC toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash, driver charged
More NC gas stations getting fuel, but state still ranks last in supplies amid shortage
Video
First child tax credit payments go out July 15
Video
Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver
Click here for full list of trending stories