Monday, May 25th: Take care of yourself as NC starts to re-open

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting
Judge strikes down US energy leasing rules in bird habitat
Georgia governor offers state as alternative GOP convention host
Video
Police: Student fugitive who killed 2 took Uber to Walmart
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Warning issued for Johnston County as minor flooding forecasted for Wednesday
Top Stories
Flooding seen in Cary, Raleigh after heavy thunderstorms pass through
Video
Roads closed, damage reported in Moore County after tornado warning
Video
EF-1 tornado touches down near Fort Bragg
Forecasters predicting 3-6 major hurricanes, ‘above-normal’ season
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Georgia governor offers state as alternative GOP convention host
Video
Top Stories
World Anti-Doping Agency looks to artificial intelligence to catch dopers
Top Stories
Holiday weekend crowds trigger COVID warnings
Video
COVID-19 in NC: More than 24,000 have tested positive, deaths now top 765
Video
WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over, dampens hopes
Video
UNC respiratory therapist talks about what it’s like battling COVID-19
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: More than 24,000 have tested positive, deaths now top 765
Video
Top Stories
Carthage woman arrested, charged in multiple Moore County shootings, sheriff’s office says
Video
Top Stories
13-year-old California boy earns his 4th associate’s degree
Video
UNC respiratory therapist talks about what it’s like battling COVID-19
Video
Teen cancer survivor celebrates the end of treatment, honors best friend who died
Video
Ahmaud Arbery killing being investigated as federal hate crime, family attorney says
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NASCAR champ Busch backs masks in public as common courtesy
Top Stories
Dolphins owner: There definitely will be an NFL season
WADA looks to artificial intelligence to catch dopers
World TeamTennis plans to have fans at West Virginia matches
The Latest: Bettman set to announce format if NHL returns
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, May 25th: Take care of yourself as NC starts to re-open
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 26, 2020 / 12:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2020 / 12:31 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Fans pack stands at reopening of NC speedway after sheriff said he would not interfere
Video
NC student tests positive for COVID-19 after attending graduation event
Video
1 injured following shooting at motel in Fayetteville, deputies say
Video
North Carolina reports 627 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, highest number amid pandemic
Video
Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her