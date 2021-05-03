Monday, May 3rd: Learning with Augmented Reality (Snapchat Museum); Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville man was charged with attempted murder after he tried to push someone off of a bridge following a car crash, police said.

Minani Rekadius, 21, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, driving under the influence and other traffic charges after KPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near 108 W. Inskip Drive late Saturday.