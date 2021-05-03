Monday, May 3rd: Learning with Augmented Reality (Snapchat Museum); Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Suspect tried to push man off bridge after car crash, police say
Video
How friendly is North Carolina for working moms?
Struggling restaurants begin receiving $28.6 billion in government grant money
Video
Skywatchers, get ready to see Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak this week
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Struggling restaurants begin receiving $28.6 billion in government grant money
Video
Top Stories
Herd immunity to COVID-19 unlikely in US, experts say
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine may impact women differently
Video
North Carolinians enjoy state parks, lakes during first weekend of lifted outdoor mask mandate
Video
Registration opens today for Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help businesses in need
Video
Many return to NC churches to worship in person as coronavirus vaccines available, case counts lower
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tornado warning issued in central NC as storms sweep through area
Live
Top Stories
Alert Day: Severe storm with damaging winds possible Monday afternoon
Video
NC State researcher says new science will help predict hurricane season 18 months in advance
Video
The Miracle League of the Triangle brings smiles on and off the field
Video
ALERT DAY: Rain, chance of a storm on Saturday afternoon
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Struggling restaurants begin receiving $28.6 billion in government grant money
Video
Top Stories
Skywatchers, get ready to see Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak this week
Video
Top Stories
Ronnie Long sues NC city for 44-years of false imprisonment
Video
2 teenage girls killed in South Carolina ATV crash
Video
Ring camera catches man peering into home at night over several months
Video
Big change to COVID-19 protocols start Monday at Johnston County schools
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Amazon to take over “Thursday Night Football” package in ’22
Top Stories
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies
Video
Investigation reports toxic culture in Australian gymnastics
The Latest: NBA’s Hawks to increase attendance in playoffs
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, May 3rd: Learning with Augmented Reality (Snapchat Museum); Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 3, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 3, 2021 / 02:48 PM EDT