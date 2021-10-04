Monday, October 4th: Meet My Carolina’s New Co-Host Carly; Celebrate National Taco Day With this Local Restaurant

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A Bladenboro man is now charged with murdering his wife 14 years to the day since he shot her in the abdomen during an argument, the sheriff's office said.

On Oct. 4, 2007, Mark Timothy Sykes shot his wife, Jennifer Bass Sykes, in the stomach with a handgun, Sheriff James McVicker said in a news release.