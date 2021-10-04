Monday, October 4th: Meet My Carolina’s New Co-Host Carly; Celebrate National Taco Day With this Local Restaurant

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
14 years after shooting his wife, NC man charged with her murder, sheriff says
US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots
Raleigh mayor quits private sector job after reflecting on career amid COVID-19 pandemic
New California law aims to reduce deaths among Black moms
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Fact-check: NC lawmaker ‘flat-out wrong’ about COVID vaccines
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued for Department of Defense civilian employees
Top Stories
Wayne County to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing to public
COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals drops by 10% in just 3 days
Orange County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Johnson & Johnson set to seek authorization for its booster shot
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Victor forms, expected to become hurricane
Video
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning
Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane over the coming days
Video
Tropical Storm Rose Moves North, Tropical Storm Peter Gets Stronger
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
911 caller reports talking with Brian Laundrie near North Carolina/Tennessee border
Video
Top Stories
‘Night of Nightmares’ haunted car wash set to open in Raleigh in late October
Video
Top Stories
Orange County Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak
Video
‘Catastrophic’ California oil spill kills fish, damages wetlands, and closes beaches
Video
Onslow County begins new tradition with veterans pow wow
Video
U.S. Army Rangers bring thousands together in remembrance of The Battle of Mogadishu, with The Mogadishu Mile
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Bubba Wallace earns 1st victory in rain-shortened race
Top Stories
MLB draws 45.3M as fans return, down from 68.5M before COVID
Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons
MLB .244 batting average worst since ’68, up after crackdown
NC State heads into bye week healthy and on a roll
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, October 4th: Meet My Carolina’s New Co-Host Carly; Celebrate National Taco Day With this Local Restaurant
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 4, 2021 / 03:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2021 / 03:31 PM EDT
Trending Stories
911 caller reports talking with Brian Laundrie near North Carolina/Tennessee border
Video
33-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Durham, police say
Woman missing for months as cannibalism rumors swirl; image of partially nude caged woman found
Video
Twitter users, brands poke fun at Facebook, Instagram amid outages
IRS issues warning as next batch of Child Tax Credit Payments are set to go out next month
Massive fire destroys Wake County horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home
Video
Durham man arrested for shooting at tow truck driver during argument, sheriff’s office says
Gallery
Click here for full list of trending stories