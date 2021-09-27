Monday, September 27th : Learn Some Simple Meal Tricks from ‘Bare Minimum Dinners’ Author; Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Authentic Enchilada Recipe

BOSTON (AP) — A former assistant women's soccer coach at the University of Southern California testified Monday during the first trial in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal that she regularly created fake athletic profiles with exaggerated accomplishments coupled with images she found on Google to help get unqualified students admitted.

Lisa Janke, 39, of North Hollywood, California, took the stand in U.S. District Court in Boston in the trial of former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson, The Boston Globe reported.