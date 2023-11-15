CBS17.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Amber Freeman
Posted: Nov 15, 2023 / 03:24 PM EST
Updated: Nov 15, 2023 / 03:24 PM EST
Whether you’re looking for a sweater, running shoes, cookware or more, Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals offer discounts on a wide range of high-end items.
Walmart has already rolled back prices on some of the hottest items before they officially kick off their sale on November 7.
Chromebooks are the perfect entry-level computer for those on a budget. You can shop the best Black Friday Chromebook deals in our guide.