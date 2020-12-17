Thursday, December 17th: Holiday glam looks, Jamie Pressly talks ‘Mom’ Season 8

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Emergency sewer repair to close street in downtown Raleigh Thursday evening
Two charged with kidnapping in case of 2-year-old left at Mississippi Goodwill
Gov. Cooper visits UNC hospital as frontline health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirus
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
Top Stories
Drier today, but still chilly heading toward the weekend
Video
Jupiter, Saturn shine close together in December conjunction – when and how you can see it
Video
Strong solar flares mean rare northern lights possible in North Carolina
Video
2 year anniversary of early December snowstorm
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper visits UNC hospital as frontline health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
Top Trump officials sidelined after exposure to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Wake County health experts fear COVID-19 surge could put a strain on health care systems
2020 may be marked as hottest year on record, NOAA predicts
Video
14-year-old becomes the youngest restaurant owner in Georgia
Video
Homeless man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ontario mulls how all-Canadian division in NHL might work
Top Stories
Top-ranked Gonzaga returns to practice as No. 3 Iowa awaits
Playbook | Notre Dame, Clemson full strength heading into ACC title
Live
In wake of Indians’ decision, Blackhawks stay with team name
PGA Tour hopeful for return of fans, pushing ahead without
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, December 17th: Holiday glam looks, Jamie Pressly talks ‘Mom’ Season 8
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Dec 17, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2020 / 04:41 PM EST
Trending Stories
Florida woman sentenced to 11 years in prison after prostituting child at Raleigh hotels
21 facing federal charges in drug ring involving several fraternities at NC universities
Video
Durham Public Schools students guaranteed an A for some high school final exams
ATF offers reward for information on violent daytime robbery of Durham pawn shop
Video
3 North Carolina HBCUs receive $90 million total from MacKenzie Scott
Video
Mom whose son was kicked out of Charlotte school says she now feels harassed
Video
Gov. Cooper not ruling out additional restrictions as state grapples with rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories