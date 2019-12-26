Thursday, December 26th: Dealing with Holiday Stress

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Bank robbery suspect, 66, has change of heart, returns money to teller, Wilmington police say
VIDEO: Police rookies get tased while singing Christmas carols
Prosecutor: Mom found dead with kids may have killed herself
Dozens more egg products under recall after deadly listeria outbreak; some sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Thursday’s “Fur”-cast
Top Stories
A look back at central NC’s weather in 2019
Friday Fur-cast
December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Bank robbery suspect, 66, has change of heart, returns money to teller, Wilmington police say
Top Stories
VIDEO: Police rookies get tased while singing Christmas carols
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Mom found dead with kids may have killed herself
Dozens more egg products under recall after deadly listeria outbreak; some sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s
Fayetteville couple’s Christmas marriage proposal during game of ‘Family Feud’ goes viral
Intermittent fasting might help you live longer, study says
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hubbard leads Oklahoma State against A&M in Texas Bowl
Top Stories
No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl
Former Millbrook HS standout Chris Clemons gets coveted NBA multi-year deal
Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff
Year-end sports quiz. Your scholarship as a fan is at stake
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6
Thursday, December 26th: Dealing with Holiday Stress
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Dec 26, 2019 / 04:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 26, 2019 / 04:39 PM EST
Trending Stories
Family, friends mourn loss of 20-year-old NC woman shot and killed just before Christmas
Man uses ‘jamming device’ to get $6,800 from Raleigh sweepstakes parlor machine, warrants say
Starbucks to give away free drinks daily until end of 2019
Live newscasts
Boy, 5, who disappeared on Christmas found dead
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps