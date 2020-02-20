Thursday, February 20th : Weekend Plans, NC’s Largest RV Show

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Local Original
Hidden History
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Syracuse University lifts suspensions of racism protesters
Raleigh yoga studio owner to host summit focusing on women’s self-love, awareness
Video
68-year-old man dies following Feb. 4 assault, Rocky Mount police say
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Closings, delays | February 21
Video
Top Stories
February 20: Snow On The Way
Winter weather school closures: Feb. 20
Video
February 19: Snow possible Thursday
Video
February 18: Rain on the way again…then snow???
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Report
Washington Bureau
Your North Carolina Voter Guide
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Raleigh yoga studio owner to host summit focusing on women’s self-love, awareness
Video
Top Stories
‘Like he was in a car wreck’: Medical expert describes injuries of 4-year-old beaten to death
Video
Top Stories
What does ‘state of emergency’ mean for North Carolinians?
Video
Digital Deep Dive: What’s behind the timing of yellow lights?
Video
Raleigh woman’s GOP purse design makes it to the Grammy Awards
Video
Man shot at Durham intersection dies at hospital, police say
Video
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open
Top Stories
For Napoli fans, the team is a religion and Maradona is god
Messi demands calm after chaotic 2 months for Barcelona
Swiss prosecutors charge Al-Khelaifi in FIFA bribery case
McGusty, ’Canes outlast Virginia Tech in triple overtime
Live streams
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, February 20th : Weekend Plans, NC’s Largest RV Show
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 20, 2020 / 01:11 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2020 / 01:11 PM EST
Trending Stories
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Snow on the way!
Video
Missing woman, 2 young daughters found dead in garage
Video
Winter weather school closures: Feb. 20
Video
Police seize $50K worth of cocaine in Raleigh drug bust
Video
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps