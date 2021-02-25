Thursday, February 25th : New novel combines romance & history, Teaching our boys it is okay to cry

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
Investigators
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Defense head Austin weighs warship needs in Pacific, Mideast
SOURCES: Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert dies by suicide following human trafficking, sexual assault charges
CDC launches portal to help public find COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
‘I just want to be an average human’: 13-year-old science lover who lost his mom looking for a new family
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
Top Stories
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Travel tips to stay safe during winter weather
Video
Gov. Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
Video
School closings and delays on Feb. 18
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
SOURCES: Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert dies by suicide following human trafficking, sexual assault charges
Top Stories
CDC launches portal to help public find COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Top Stories
‘I just want to be an average human’: 13-year-old science lover who lost his mom looking for a new family
Video
House poised to pass Equality Act, bolstering legal protections for LGBTQ Americans
Video
3,500 NC prisoners are set to be released early following lawsuit settlement
Video
Capitol riot suspect turned in by ex after texting her, ‘If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron’
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
UNC to welcome fans back for final 2 men’s basketball home games
Top Stories
Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA’s best team so far
NCAA reveals COVID-19 contingency plans for hoops tourneys
Another wave of fans returning to sports despite COVID-19
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, February 25th : New novel combines romance & history, Teaching our boys it is okay to cry
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 02:04 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 02:05 PM EST
Trending Stories
Missing man last seen 3 weeks ago at Sampson County hog farm
CDC: If you’ve had this side effect from the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, don’t get the second dose
Video
Durham’s Southpoint to require adult supervision for those under 18 on Fridays, Saturdays
Video
Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in Apex police’s culture, report says
Video
Durham County reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant
Man arrested, charged with the murder of 2 men in separate Durham shootings
Video
9-year-old girl, her mother among 3 dead in Wake County homicide investigation
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories