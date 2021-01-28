Thursday, February 28th : Safe & Scientific Summer Camps, Local musician debuts new music

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Veterans Voices
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Video
‘It just all happened so quickly’: Charlotte man injured in road-rage shooting
Video
Checked by reality, some QAnon supporters seek a way out
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Snow falls across central NC overnight, 3″+ reported in some areas
Video
Top Stories
Snow across the area leads to schedule changes for central NC schools, colleges
Video
Cold air to finish January, wet again on Sunday
Video
Biggest snow of season so far still on track overnight in central NC
Video
Deadly Alabama tornado a reminder of severe weather potential, issues with forecasting tornadoes
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Video
Top Stories
‘It just all happened so quickly’: Charlotte man injured in road-rage shooting
Video
Top Stories
Variant strain of COVID-19, originating in UK, found in Guilford County
Video
COVID-19 in NC: State surpasses 9,000 deaths, hospitalizations continue to decline
Video
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook activity tests Republicans
Video
Biden administration activates FEMA and watches for new coronavirus variants
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Honda Classic gives an exemption and restores a dream
Top Stories
Brewers’ Goodrum 1st female minor league hitting coordinator
Penguins warily carry on after GM Rutherford’s abrupt exit
Chiefs, Bucs ride (mostly) COVID-clear season to Super Bowl
Chloe Kim returns to the superpipe rested, healthy and wiser
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, February 28th : Safe & Scientific Summer Camps, Local musician debuts new music
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 28, 2021 / 03:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2021 / 03:59 PM EST
Trending Stories
Video of teen girl’s deadly stabbing in Walmart was livestreamed on social media, sheriff says
Video
Snow falls across central NC overnight, 3″+ reported in some areas
Video
Drug bust at Durham hotel leads to arrest of man with criminal history dating back 20+ years
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
South African COVID-19 variant found in SC
Video
Durham County sheriff requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Chick-fil-A manager steps in to sort out backup at South Carolina COVID-19 vaccination site
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories