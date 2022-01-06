Thursday, January 6th: Create Less Waste in the New Year; Learn to Manage your Wealth in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials added another 17,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in two weeks in December to the running total, and the omicron variant’s share of cases has nearly tripled in a week.

About 10,000 of those cases — one of the largest weekly increases on record — came in between Dec. 19-25 after roughly 7,000 were reported from Dec. 12-18.