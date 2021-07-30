Thursday, July 29th: Vegan Food Truck Hits the Road in Raleigh; Local Paranormal Investigator Shares Haunting Story

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's general court on Friday dismissed a request to suspend the lifting of parliamentary immunity for three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region.

The European Parliament in March lifted the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, former Catalan health minister Toni Comín and former Catalan education minister Clara Ponsatí.