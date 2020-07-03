Thursday, July 2nd : Try this immune-boosting summer cocktail recipe

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Top Stories
Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally
Video
Las Vegas teenager shares harrowing COVID-19 experience
Video
Travelers going to Chicago from NC, other COVID-19 hotspots, must quarantine for 14 days
Video
In shake-up, UK government plans televised media briefings
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
1st lunar eclipse of 2020 visible in US to happen on 4th of July
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
Video
Hail, 60 mph gusts possible as severe thunderstorms hit Johnston, Wayne counties
Siberian heat wave alarms scientists as Arctic town hits 100 degrees Fahrenheit
Video
Saharan dust in Gulf of Mexico could impact North Carolina beginning on Friday
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas teenager shares harrowing COVID-19 experience
Video
Top Stories
Travelers going to Chicago from NC, other COVID-19 hotspots, must quarantine for 14 days
Video
Trump: ‘Crisis handled’; Schumer: ‘He’s ignoring reality’
Video
Chapel Hill town pool opening next week with reservation system in place
Southern Pines police officer tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Selma hosts fireworks show despite many spectating without masks
Video
Top Stories
NC man attacks coworker with 2×4 plank of wood, police say
Video
Top Stories
K-9 helps find missing NC woman last seen 3 days ago
Video
NC Sheetz store closed until next week after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Washington Redskins sponsor, FedEx, asks team to change its name
Video
Florida officer fired after bodycam shows him hitting woman
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Despite 2 ACL tears, Wake Forest HS star RB Miquel Haywood overcomes adversity on his way to Naval Academy
Video
Top Stories
Washington Redskins sponsor, FedEx, asks team to change its name
Video
Week after toasting title, Klopp hurting after rout by City
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name
Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, July 2nd : Try this immune-boosting summer cocktail recipe
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jul 3, 2020 / 08:27 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 3, 2020 / 08:27 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Wake County School Board votes on plan to reopen 2020-21 school year
Video
Mom of 4 found dead at neighbor’s home after husband says he was kidnapped, robbed
Video
Buttons, horse hair found inside 1894 time capsule removed from NC Confederate monument
Video
Person found dead in car along Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Complaint: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood
Video