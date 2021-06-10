Thursday, June 10th : Enjoying Southern Comfort Foods; Bobbie Thomas Shares Self-Care Tips

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again
Wake County teacher suspended after child abuse, DWI arrest
Woman says PIT maneuver caused her car to flip even after she slowed down, turned on flashers
Video
Neo-Nazi group member linked to attack plot pleads guilty
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
$4M in cash, $500K in scholarships to be awarded in NC vaccine lottery, docs show
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper announces $1M cash lotteries to boost NC’s vaccination rates
Live
Top Stories
Biden announces US will donate 500M Pfizer doses, urge world leaders to join in
Video
Short summer: About 19,000 Wake County students to catch up with summer-learning program
Video
Pandemic travel update: CDC changes guidance for flying internationally
Video
As overall COVID-19 hospital numbers shrink, share of Black, Latino patients climbs to near-pandemic highs
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Showers and storms continue for the rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
How to watch the annular partial solar eclipse
Video
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Woman says PIT maneuver caused her car to flip even after she slowed down, turned on flashers
Video
Top Stories
Owner puts up sign inviting neighbors to reclaim items stolen by her cat
Video
Top Stories
Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head
Video
North Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor
Video
$4M in cash, $500K in scholarships to be awarded in NC vaccine lottery, docs show
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – GoTriangle to reduce service due to lack of drivers, job fair scheduled
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chiefs lose OL Kyle Long to knee injury in voluntary workout
Top Stories
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon finalists for NHL MVP honors
The Latest: Krejcikova saves match point to reach final
Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse
Avs coach misses skate after virus testing ‘irregularity’
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, June 10th : Enjoying Southern Comfort Foods; Bobbie Thomas Shares Self-Care Tips
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 03:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 03:23 PM EDT
Trending Stories
$4M in cash, $500K in scholarships to be awarded in NC vaccine lottery, docs show
Video
Gov. Cooper announces $1M cash lotteries to boost NC’s vaccination rates
Video
Woman arrested in Vance County with 150,000 doses of heroin
Video
‘Worst case of abuse seen in 16 years’: NC mom charged with murdering 5-year-old son
Video
Pandemic travel update: CDC changes guidance for flying internationally
Video
Wake County deputy shot with AK-47 is ‘doing better,’ sheriff says
Video
Delta 8 is legal, but for how long? NC retailers, hemp organizations want to see regulations
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories