Thursday, June 24th: Rugrat Babies are Back; Summer Swim Safety

BURLINGTON, N.C.(WGHP) – Howard Poole, a truck driver from Burlington, said he will use some of his $10 million lottery prize to help his family, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Poole said he stopped at the Sandy Cross Mart 2 on N.C.49 in Burlington to collect a $20 scratch-off prize and decided to try again with a $30 ticket.