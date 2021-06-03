Thursday, June 3rd: Victory Ride Summer Training Tips; Unleash Your Inner Dream Warrior

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -- North Carolina health officials have announced yet another vaccine milestone as more than 80 percent of adults 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Achieving 80% of older adults vaccinated is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "We are not done yet. Let's continue to protect each other by taking our shot against this virus and bringing summer back to North Carolina."