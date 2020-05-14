Thursday, May 14th : Spread sparkle & joy with local candy maker, Job Spotlight

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Dreamville fans say they can’t refunds for postponed concert
Video
Halifax County sheriff says he won’t interfere with any in-house church services
Video
VIDEO: 7 ducklings rescued from sewer, reunited with their mom
Video
NC senator says help is on the way for state’s overwhelmed unemployment system
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
April 2020 was Earth’s warmest on record
Video
Top Stories
Tropical vs. Subtropical: Few similarities, many differences
Video
National Hurricane Center watching possible early disturbance in Atlantic Ocean
Video
Hurricane preparedness week: Get an insurance checkup before hurricane season begins
Video
Hurricane preparedness week: Make sure you have a supply kit packed and ready to go
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Dreamville fans say they can’t refunds for postponed concert
Video
Top Stories
Halifax County sheriff says he won’t interfere with any in-house church services
Video
Top Stories
NC senator says help is on the way for state’s overwhelmed unemployment system
What parents should know about the mysterious coronavirus-linked illness appearing in kids
Video
Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
Video
NC religious leaders file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper over executive order
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Halifax County sheriff says he won’t interfere with any in-house church services
Video
Top Stories
What parents should know about the mysterious coronavirus-linked illness appearing in kids
Video
Top Stories
Store manager grateful for customer who called 911 during deadly Raleigh armed robbery
NC man applied for unemployment nearly two months ago; He’s still waiting
Video
During the pandemic, the market for 2nd homes is booming in central NC
Video
Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NASCAR plans to race its way through the South in June
Top Stories
Johnson, McIlroy prepare for golf return before TV audience
IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost it $800M
Pritzker apologizes for saying MLB players shouldn’t bargain
Next up: Women’s pole vaulters take turn in Garden Clash
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5
Thursday, May 14th : Spread sparkle & joy with local candy maker, Job Spotlight
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 04:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 04:05 PM EDT
Trending Stories
28-year-old man dead, woman left injured after Rocky Mount assault, police say
Video
WATCH: Raleigh police officer head-butted during investigation, large crowd gathers
Video
Johnston County sheriff won’t ‘interfere or prevent’ churchgoers from assembling
Video
NC religious leaders file lawsuit against Gov. Cooper over executive order
Video
President Trump says new coronavirus bill is ‘dead on arrival’
Video