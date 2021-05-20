Thursday, May 20th: World Bee Day with Buddha Bee Apiary; Healthy Teen Weight Loss Tips

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Chicago mayor defends granting interviews to only Black and brown journalists
Video
1 dead off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling attempt
Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Video
Trio of high school girls fight fires for small volunteer fire department
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Video
Top Stories
Salma Hayek reveals near-fatal COVID battle: ‘My doctor begged me to go to the hospital’
Video
Top Stories
Is it appropriate to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?
Video
Recall expanded for Durisan hand sanitizer contaminated with bacteria
‘A very, very good start:’ In NC’s vaccine rollout, the kids now lead the way
Video
Fauci says people ‘misinterpreting’ CDC’s mask guidance, but added ‘it’s not their fault’
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NOAA predicts ‘above-normal’ hurricane season with 3 to 5 major hurricanes
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: First tropical system of 2021 may form soon
Live
1st tropical system of Atlantic hurricane season could develop this weekend
NHC watching low near Bermuda for development in next 5 days
Video
Why the National Hurricane Center could move up the start date of hurricane season
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Chicago mayor defends granting interviews to only Black and brown journalists
Video
Top Stories
Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Video
Top Stories
Trio of high school girls fight fires for small volunteer fire department
Video
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm house fire in Apex
Video
How ‘Law and Order’ helped Florida girl confront alleged kidnapper
Video
15-year-old passenger hit, killed by impaired driver after car she was in runs out of gas
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Indian Wells tennis returns to California desert in October
Top Stories
Swan song? Biles gearing up for one more Olympic ride
Photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice
IndyCar inks extension with series title sponsor NTT
Avalanche’s Kadri suspended for hit vs Blues pending hearing
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, May 20th: World Bee Day with Buddha Bee Apiary; Healthy Teen Weight Loss Tips
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 02:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 02:30 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm house fire in Apex
Video
Durham 911 call center employee says staffing shortage affects morale, service
Video
Raleigh ranks in top 20 for the best places to live in the U.S.
Video
Gov. Cooper proposes sending NC families checks using American Rescue Plan funds
Video
Teacher disarmed sixth-grade shooter, hugged her until help came
Video
Pregnant woman shot, killed in Fayetteville; police seek help finding shooter
Video
Hurricanes aiming to make PNC Arena safer, bring in more fans
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories