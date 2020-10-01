Thursday, October 1st : Look younger overnight with a few simple steps, Balance your work and virtual teaching duties

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Man sentenced in brutal murder, rape, burning of NC mom
Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country
Video
Cumberland County aiming to turn libraries into virtual learning centers for children of county employees
Video
Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
October will feature two full moons
Top Stories
RECAP: Busy September in the tropics
3 Degree Guarantee: North Carolina Opera
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hearing from a hurricane chaser & a look back at Hurricane Laura
Video
Severe thunderstorm warnings pop up in central North Carolina
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3M face masks to schools across the country
Video
Top Stories
Cumberland County aiming to turn libraries into virtual learning centers for children of county employees
Video
Top Stories
Should UNC-CH students return to campus this spring? Committee helping the University decide
Video
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Video
What to expect at the movies during a pandemic, some theaters not ready
Video
Check’s in the mail? Trump doling out aid before election
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Stephenson, Lee top Shoprite LPGA Classic leaderboard
Top Stories
NFL issues new procedures for teams following COVID outbreak
Houston Astros ace Verlander has Tommy John surgery
AP source: 76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach
White Sox lose Jiménez, Crochet to injury in Game 3 vs A’s
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, October 1st : Look younger overnight with a few simple steps, Balance your work and virtual teaching duties
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:30 PM EDT
Sponsored Content
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
SUV stolen from Raleigh’s North Hills possibly connected to officer-involved shooting, police say
Video
Durham police issue warning after 17 cars stolen in a week
Video
Weather
LIVE: US House begins voting on $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill; no bipartisan deal reached yet
Live
Former Ft. Bragg soldier, 10 others, arranged fraudulent marriages between U.S. soldiers, immigrants, feds say