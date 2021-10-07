Thursday, October 7th: Newest ‘Halloween’ Franchise Movie Hits Theatres Soon; Learn Tips on Enjoying Retirement on Your Terms

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Duke University's first library is getting renovations done for the first time since it was built nearly a century ago in 1927.

"Construction on the project was originally slated to begin in summer 2020 but was delayed by the spread of COVID-19," the release read on Thursday afternoon. "Library staff had already begun relocating materials, services and personnel when the pandemic forced Duke to close the campus and move classes online in spring 2020."