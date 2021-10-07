Thursday, October 7th: Newest ‘Halloween’ Franchise Movie Hits Theatres Soon; Learn Tips on Enjoying Retirement on Your Terms

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Duke’s first library, built in 1927, given $10 million grant to receive renovations for first time
When can my kid get vaccinated?
Video
Israeli court ruling on major holy site angers Palestinians
RDU releases images of person of interest in September carjacking
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
When can my kid get vaccinated?
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: State reaches 17,000 deaths, 70 percent of adults with 1 shot
Video
Top Stories
Red Hat Software announces company-wide COVID-19 vaccination requirement
Video
US jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks
Video
Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
NC summer heat lasting longer while fall, winter, and spring get shorter
Video
Top Stories
Active 2021 hurricane season could stay that way if La Niña continues to develop
Video
Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?
Video
Tropical Storm Victor forms, expected to become hurricane
Video
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Area 52: Nevada’s other secret base
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: State reaches 17,000 deaths, 70 percent of adults with 1 shot
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper announces more than $800 million in funding for NC childcare centers
Video
Brian Laundrie’s dad assists law enforcement searching for son, attorney says
Video
Red Hat Software announces company-wide COVID-19 vaccination requirement
Video
Tennessee men charged with sex trafficking after trying to pay officer posing as 16-year-old
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
NASCAR: Blaney given key role in search for new crew chief
Top Stories
Ohtani wins Baseball Digest player of year; Scherzer top arm
Big Game Bound: Week 5 kicks off with key NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football
Video
AP Top 25 Podcast: Harbaugh’s stock up; Orgeron’s stock down
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, October 7th: Newest ‘Halloween’ Franchise Movie Hits Theatres Soon; Learn Tips on Enjoying Retirement on Your Terms
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Oct 7, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
Trending Stories
NC businesses received $645 million in federal restaurant relief. Here’s who got the most
Video
NC charter school under fire after teacher calls students ‘field slaves’ and ‘monkeys’
Video
Woman missing for months as cannibalism rumors swirl; image of partially nude caged woman found
Video
Raleigh barricade situation ends peacefully after 4-hour standoff, police say
Video
Fayetteville man charged in deadly double shooting in Hope Mills, sheriff’s office says
Gov. Cooper announces more than $800 million in funding for NC childcare centers
Video
Man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Rocky Mount
Click here for full list of trending stories