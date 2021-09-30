Thursday, September 30th: Take Your Shot at Archery Lessons in the Triangle; Take Your Yoga to the Next Level with Aerial Yoga Classes

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Suicide among US troops spiked in 2020, Pentagon report shows
Video
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
NC State epidemiologist studying how low levels of multiple contaminants affects humans
New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Key early indicator dips to lowest level in 2 months
Top Stories
CDC projects first drop in COVID-19 death rate since June
Top Stories
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count dips to 6-week low; 80 more deaths reported
Video
NC State researchers get CDC funding to improve face masks
Video
US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000
Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Victor forms, expected to become hurricane
Video
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning
Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane over the coming days
Video
Tropical Storm Rose Moves North, Tropical Storm Peter Gets Stronger
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Watch: Florida Highway Patrol trooper crashes into SUV to save deputy’s life during chase
Video
Top Stories
‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok as he tries to clear his name
Video
Top Stories
CBS 17 Job Alert – Maid Pro, Dollar Tree holding hiring events
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count dips to 6-week low; 80 more deaths reported
Video
NC State researchers get CDC funding to improve face masks
Video
Raleigh police looking for 6 people who may have information in weekend homicide
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Pats for 1st time
Top Stories
NC Courage fire coach after sexual coercion accusations made by former players
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site
Big Game Bound Week 4: Former Patriots teammate discusses Tom Brady’s New England return
Video
Chiefs gambling that Gordon can stay out of trouble in KC
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, September 30th: Take Your Shot at Archery Lessons in the Triangle; Take Your Yoga to the Next Level with Aerial Yoga Classes
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Sep 30, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2021 / 03:06 PM EDT
Trending Stories
NC deputies make arrests in massive property theft ring investigation
Gallery
Law enforcement issue 40+ speeding tickets in 2 hours on I-540 in Wake County
Goldsboro police respond to ShotSpotter alert, find man shot to death inside crashed vehicle
Video
Raleigh elementary student experienced abduction attempt last week
Suspect stabs bus driver to death in front of 35 elementary students, police say
Raleigh police looking for 6 people who may have information in weekend homicide
Video
UNCW student from Cary brain dead due to COVID-19 complications, organs to be harvested
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories