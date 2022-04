Tedd Budd leads in newly-released NC Senate poll

Fayetteville community receives new playground

ECU hoping to create more Parkinson’s treatment options …

UNC fans welcome team back to campus after NCAA tournament

Fayetteville man charged with killing father

Search continues for man wanted in Louisburg shooting

US Senate candidate Mark Walker’s church appearances …

How feds are working to keep dangerous radioactive …

Rachel Duensing’s 5pm forecast April 5

Raleigh police chief wants metal detectors at Glenwood …

Search for gunman after 3 shot in Franklin County