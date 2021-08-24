Tuesday, August 24th: World’s Toughest Rodeo Rolls into Raleigh; Fuel Up for this Weekend’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Cumberland County leaders opt for mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals strained
Video
Tennessee floods tear 7-month-old twins from father’s arms
Transfers decrease, doctors urge ER care only in emergency situations as hospital space wanes in NC
Video
COVID, driver shortage cause delays for Wake County Schools bus riders
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Cumberland County leaders opt for mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals strained
Video
Top Stories
Transfers decrease, doctors urge ER care only in emergency situations as hospital space wanes in NC
Video
Top Stories
COVID, driver shortage cause delays for Wake County Schools bus riders
Durham restaurants, entertainment venues begin to require vaccinations, negative COVID tests
Special delivery: NC hospital delivering vaccines via drone
Video
WakeMed employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as tropical storm
Video
Top Stories
Rain chances go up Wednesday, temps back up later this week
Video
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Video
600+ workers deployed in NC mountains to help repair 40 damaged roads, bridges
Video
On verge of hurricane status, Henri triggers rip current and rough surf warnings along NC coast
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Cumberland County leaders opt for mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, hospitals strained
Video
Top Stories
Special delivery: NC hospital delivering vaccines via drone
Video
Top Stories
Woman hit by falling roller coaster bracket is ‘fighting for her life,’ family says
Video
Passed-out felon found in vehicle with 300 recall ballots, drugs, driver’s licenses, police say
Video
Cape Fear Health hospitals filling up again — know where to go for care
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Fewest new cases in a week, but average climbs to 7-month high
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81
Top Stories
Knight sets women’s world hockey scoring record in US win
Diamondbacks’ Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance
ACC, Big 10 and Pac-12 form alliance to combat SEC
Jaguars RB Etienne out for season with left foot injury
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, August 24th: World’s Toughest Rodeo Rolls into Raleigh; Fuel Up for this Weekend’s Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:18 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Few requirements for substitute teachers in North Carolina
Video
CBS 17 Votes
Fugitive wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Rocky Mount, police say
Police: Teen arrested after leading Wake Forest police on chase, crashing in Raleigh
Video
Researchers in Raleigh studying Johnson & Johnson shot as 2-dose vaccine
Video
Man wanted for hitting Rocky Mount police officer with his car while fleeing traffic stop
Raleigh police on scene for person barricaded in North Raleigh neighborhood
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories