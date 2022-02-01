Tuesday, February 1st: DIY floral arrangements with Bouquet Box; NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis chats importance of air quality

The unlikely potential business partnership between the wealthiest man in the world and a 19-year-old college student has come to an end. The University of Central Florida freshman Jack Sweeney says Tesla CEO Elon Musk blocked him on Twitter, after negotiations over Sweeney's Twitter bot that tracks Musk's private jet failed to take off.

Sweeney told NBC News Monday that Musk, 50, blocked him after Sweeney countered an offer of $5,000 if he deleted @ElonJet, which tracks Musk's jet using public flight data from ADS-B Exchange. The account has over 275,000 followers.