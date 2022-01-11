Tuesday, January 11th: Shaw University Divinity School Enrolling for New Program; ‘Zoe Bakes’ Now Airing on Magnolia Network

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP/WNCN) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.

Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.