Tuesday, January 18th: Unique Textile Creations Made in North Carolina; Siri Daly Shares Recipe for Picky Eaters

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt, who was held as a hostage for six years by Colombia’s largest guerrilla group, said on Tuesday that she will be running for her country’s presidency.

The announcement comes almost two decades after Betancourt was kidnapped by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia while also campaigning for the country’s top office for the Green Oxygen Party, a movement she founded while she was a congresswoman.