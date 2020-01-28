Tuesday, January 29th : Super Bowl Party Tips, Plan to Avoid Homeowner Stresses

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Going greener: Power companies face deadline to increase percentage of renewable energy
Victims of Alabama boat dock fire loved living on water
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets sold at auction
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
January 28: Back and Forth With Clouds and Sun
Top Stories
January 27: Several Light Rain Chances Ahead
Wayne County woman gets free HVAC system from ‘Warm Hearts, Warm Home’ contest
January 23: Clouds, Then Rain, Then…Warmth?
January 22: Slowly Warming Up
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Going greener: Power companies face deadline to increase percentage of renewable energy
Top Stories
Durham teen arrested after video shows suspect struggling to open register during armed robbery
Top Stories
‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing mother of 4
Official: Remains of 2 US service members recovered from Afghan crash site
New Barbies feature vitiligo, hairless models in bid to boost diversity
Warrants: Pair charged with child abuse after 5-year-old dies
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chiefs embracing loose locker room culture on Super Bowl run
Top Stories
AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal
ESPN+ to get streaming deal as PGA Tour wraps up TV talks
Kobe Bryant leaves lasting impact on women’s basketball
Churchill Downs executive addresses surge in horse deaths
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, January 29th : Super Bowl Party Tips, Plan to Avoid Homeowner Stresses
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jan 28, 2020 / 01:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2020 / 01:17 PM EST
Trending Stories
‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing mother of 4
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years behind bars
Warrants: Pair charged with child abuse after 5-year-old dies
Minor earthquake reported in the Triad, about 65 miles outside Raleigh
Durham teen arrested after video shows suspect struggling to open register during armed robbery
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps