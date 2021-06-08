Tuesday, June 8th : Father’s Day Gift and Recipe Ideas

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Democrats push bill aimed at family that owns Purdue Pharma
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible security incident
Majority of Americans only support vaccine proof for air travel or large crowd event attendance, poll finds
Video
Raleigh mayor, council members want elections delayed until 2022
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Majority of Americans only support vaccine proof for air travel or large crowd event attendance, poll finds
Video
Top Stories
Will we need boosters? What will a rollout look like? Answering questions about the next round of shots
Top Stories
Most Americans who aren’t planning to get vaccinated are unlikely to change their mind, poll finds
Video
Pfizer studying smaller dose of COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old
Video
‘Joints for Jabs’: Washington state OKs free pot as vaccine incentive
Video
1/3 of teens in hospital with COVID-19 admitted to ICU, vaccines could provide relief
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Warm and humid with a PM shower or storm each day.
Video
Top Stories
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Hail, some damage reported in central NC as severe thunderstorms move through
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Majority of Americans only support vaccine proof for air travel or large crowd event attendance, poll finds
Video
Top Stories
Will we need boosters? What will a rollout look like? Answering questions about the next round of shots
Top Stories
Bill that would allow concealed carry in NC churches that meet on school property heads to Cooper’s desk
Video
Most Americans who aren’t planning to get vaccinated are unlikely to change their mind, poll finds
Video
2 suspects turn themselves in after NC 5-year-old shot while playing in yard
Video
Same-sex marriage sees record-high support in U.S., poll finds
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Natis put pitcher Voth on injured list with fractured nose
Top Stories
Boosted by big crowds, Suns try to win again vs Nuggets
Giants RB Saquon Barkley diligent in rehabbing injured knee
Falcons begin post-Julio Jones era in Smith’s first minicamp
Panthers owner: ‘No way’ I’d build domed stadium post-COVID
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, June 8th : Father’s Day Gift and Recipe Ideas
My Carolina Videos
Posted:
Jun 8, 2021 / 03:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2021 / 03:39 PM EDT
Trending Stories
As gunfire rattles Durham neighborhoods, some share concerns over proposal to cut police positions
Video
14-year-old stabbed 25 times in random attack, dad says
Chatham County woman charged with overpaying herself by nearly $1M, sheriff’s office says
Video
Amazon Sidewalk will share internet from your devices: Here’s how to turn it off
Video
After more than 450 days, NCGOP lawmakers are wondering when Gov. Cooper will end state of emergency
Video
Program offered at Raleigh company benefits people relaunching their career
Video
Live newscasts
Click here for full list of trending stories